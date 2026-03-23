Quentin Grimes Questionable March 23 Against Thunder (Illness)
Quentin Grimes (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Monday, March 23. As of Monday afternoon, the Thunder are favored by 16 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21, Grimes totaled 25 points, five rebounds and four assists. Grimes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.