Quentin Grimes Questionable March 23 Against Thunder (Illness)

In his most recent appearance, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21, Grimes totaled 25 points, five rebounds and four assists. Grimes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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