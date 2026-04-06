PJ Hall DTD For April 7 Against Celtics Due To Ankle Injury
PJ Hall (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Celtics on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday morning, the Celtics are favored by 6.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
Last time out on Feb. 22, Hall recorded two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 129-112 win over the Wizards. Hall is averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.