PJ Hall DTD For April 12 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury

In his last action, a 129-112 win over the Wizards on Feb. 22, Hall had two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hall is averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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