PJ Hall DTD For April 12 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury
PJ Hall (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Knicks on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Hornets are favored by 7.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 129-112 win over the Wizards on Feb. 22, Hall had two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hall is averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.