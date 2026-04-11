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PJ Hall
Charlotte Hornets

PJ Hall

Charlotte Hornets • #16 C

PJ Hall DTD For April 12 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury

PJ Hall (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Knicks on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Hornets are favored by 7.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 129-112 win over the Wizards on Feb. 22, Hall had two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hall is averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Hall

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