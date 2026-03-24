Peyton Watson Out March 24 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury
Peyton Watson (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Tuesday, March 24. As of Tuesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 5 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 22, Watson posted 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.