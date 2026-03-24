Peyton Watson Out March 24 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury

Last time out on March 22, Watson posted 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

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