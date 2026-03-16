Pelle Larsson DTD For March 17 Against Hornets Due To Elbow Injury
Pelle Larsson (Elbow) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Tuesday, March 17. As of Monday evening, the Hornets are favored by 3 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Larsson had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in his last game, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 14. Larsson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.