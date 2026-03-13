Patrick Williams DTD For March 13 Against Clippers Due To Ankle Injury
Patrick Williams (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Clippers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 8, Williams put up five points, one rebound and one block in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Williams is averaging 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.