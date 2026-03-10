FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams

Chicago Bulls • #44 SF

Patrick Williams DTD For March 10 Against Warriors Due To Ankle Injury

Patrick Williams (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 6.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Williams put up five points, one rebound and one block in his last game, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8. Williams is averaging 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Patrick Williams

