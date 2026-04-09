Patrick Williams DTD For April 9 Against Wizards Due To Thumb Injury

Williams put up 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in his most recent appearance, a 129-98 win over the Wizards on April 7. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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