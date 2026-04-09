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Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams

Chicago Bulls • #44 SF

Patrick Williams DTD For April 9 Against Wizards Due To Thumb Injury

Patrick Williams (Thumb) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Bulls are favored by 6 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

Williams put up 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in his most recent appearance, a 129-98 win over the Wizards on April 7. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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