Patrick Williams DTD For April 12 Against Mavericks Due To Thumb Injury
Patrick Williams (Thumb) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 245.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 127-103 loss to the Magic on April 10, Williams tallied eight points, four rebounds and one steal. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.