Patrick Williams DTD For April 12 Against Mavericks Due To Thumb Injury

In his last appearance, a 127-103 loss to the Magic on April 10, Williams tallied eight points, four rebounds and one steal. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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