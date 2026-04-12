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Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams

Chicago Bulls • #44 SF

Patrick Williams DTD For April 12 Against Mavericks Due To Thumb Injury

Patrick Williams (Thumb) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 245.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 127-103 loss to the Magic on April 10, Williams tallied eight points, four rebounds and one steal. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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