Pat Connaughton Questionable March 24 Against Kings (Illness)
Pat Connaughton (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Tuesday, March 24. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 17 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 21, Connaughton recorded one rebound in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Connaughton is averaging 2.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.