Pat Connaughton Questionable March 24 Against Kings (Illness)

In his last game on March 21, Connaughton recorded one rebound in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Connaughton is averaging 2.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

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