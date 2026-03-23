FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury

Pascal Siakam (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Magic are favored by 13 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Siakam recorded 14 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 134-119 loss to the Spurs. Siakam paces his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News