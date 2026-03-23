Pascal Siakam Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 21, Siakam recorded 14 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 134-119 loss to the Spurs. Siakam paces his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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