Pascal Siakam Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury
Pascal Siakam (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Magic are favored by 13 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 21, Siakam recorded 14 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 134-119 loss to the Spurs. Siakam paces his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.