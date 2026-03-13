Pascal Siakam Out March 13 Against Knicks Due To Knee Injury
Pascal Siakam (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Knicks on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 11.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8, Siakam had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Siakam paces his squad in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.