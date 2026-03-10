FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Pascal Siakam Out March 10 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

Pascal Siakam (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Kings on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Kings are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Siakam tallied 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8. Siakam paces his squad in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

