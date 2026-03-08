FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam DTD For March 8 Against Trail Blazers Due To Wrist Injury

Pascal Siakam (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Siakam put up 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 128-117 loss to the Lakers. Siakam leads his team in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.7), and averages 3.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Pascal Siakam

