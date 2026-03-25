Pascal Siakam DTD For March 25 Against Lakers Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 23, Siakam posted 37 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in a 128-126 win over the Magic. Siakam leads his squad in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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