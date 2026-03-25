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Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam DTD For March 25 Against Lakers Due To Knee Injury

Pascal Siakam (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Wednesday, March 25. As of Tuesday evening, the Lakers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Siakam posted 37 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in a 128-126 win over the Magic. Siakam leads his squad in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

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