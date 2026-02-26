Pascal Siakam DTD For Feb. 26 Against Hornets Due To Wrist Injury
Pascal Siakam (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Hornets are favored by 12.5 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 22, Siakam put up 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 134-130 loss to the Mavericks. Siakam paces his team in points per contest (23.9), and averages 6.8 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
