FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam DTD For Feb. 26 Against Hornets Due To Wrist Injury

Pascal Siakam (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Hornets are favored by 12.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 22, Siakam put up 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 134-130 loss to the Mavericks. Siakam paces his team in points per contest (23.9), and averages 6.8 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News