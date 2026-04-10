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Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam DTD For April 10 Against 76ers Due To Back Injury

Pascal Siakam (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the 76ers on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the 76ers are favored by 15 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 129-108 loss to the Hornets on April 3, Siakam tallied 30 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Siakam is tops on his squad in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

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