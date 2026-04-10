Pascal Siakam DTD For April 10 Against 76ers Due To Back Injury

In his most recent game, a 129-108 loss to the Hornets on April 3, Siakam tallied 30 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Siakam is tops on his squad in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.