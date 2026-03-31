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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington Out March 31 Against Bucks (Illness)

P.J. Washington (Illness) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. As of Monday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 1 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Washington recorded five points and five rebounds in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Washington paces his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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