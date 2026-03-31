P.J. Washington Out March 31 Against Bucks (Illness)

Last time out on March 27, Washington recorded five points and five rebounds in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Washington paces his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

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