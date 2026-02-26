P.J. Washington Out Feb. 26 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury
P.J. Washington (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Washington put up 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in his most recent game, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Washington paces his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.3 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
