P.J. Washington Out April 8 Against Suns Due To Elbow Injury

In his most recent game, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5, Washington totaled 15 points and six rebounds. Washington paces his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 14.2 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

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