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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington Out April 8 Against Suns Due To Elbow Injury

P.J. Washington (Elbow) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Suns are favored by 10.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5, Washington totaled 15 points and six rebounds. Washington paces his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 14.2 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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