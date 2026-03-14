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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington DTD For March 15 Against Cavaliers Due To Ankle Injury

P.J. Washington (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Sunday, March 15.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12, Washington tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one block. Washington leads his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 13.8 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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