Onyeka Okongwu Out March 28 Against Kings Due To Finger Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Okongwu put up eight points, nine rebounds and two assists. Okongwu is averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

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