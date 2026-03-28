Onyeka Okongwu Out March 28 Against Kings Due To Finger Injury
Onyeka Okongwu (Finger) is out for the upcoming game against the Kings on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Okongwu put up eight points, nine rebounds and two assists. Okongwu is averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.