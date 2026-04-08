Olivier-Maxence Prosper DTD For April 8 Against Nuggets Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 6, Prosper put up 24 points, three rebounds and one steal in a 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers. Prosper is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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