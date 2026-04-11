OG Anunoby DTD For April 12 Against Hornets Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on April 10, Anunoby posted two points, five rebounds and three assists in a 112-95 win over the Raptors. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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