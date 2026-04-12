Ochai Agbaji DTD For April 12 Against Raptors Due To Back Injury

In his last game on April 5, Agbaji posted 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 121-115 win over the Wizards. Agbaji is averaging 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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