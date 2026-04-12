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Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets

Ochai Agbaji

Brooklyn Nets • #30 SG

Ochai Agbaji DTD For April 12 Against Raptors Due To Back Injury

Ochai Agbaji (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Raptors are favored by 22.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Agbaji posted 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 121-115 win over the Wizards. Agbaji is averaging 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ochai Agbaji

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