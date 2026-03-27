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Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin Questionable March 27 Against Clippers Due To Back Injury

Obi Toppin (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Friday, March 27. As of Thursday evening, the Clippers are favored by 9.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25, Toppin put up 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Toppin is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Obi Toppin

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