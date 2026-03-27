Obi Toppin Questionable March 27 Against Clippers Due To Back Injury

In his most recent action, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25, Toppin put up 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Toppin is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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