Obi Toppin Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Foot Injury
Obi Toppin (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Bucks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 13, Toppin recorded nine points, four rebounds and one assist in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Toppin is averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.