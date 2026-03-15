Obi Toppin Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Foot Injury

In his last game on March 13, Toppin recorded nine points, four rebounds and one assist in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Toppin is averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

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