Obi Toppin Out March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Foot Injury

Toppin totaled 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Toppin is averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

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