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Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin Out March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Foot Injury

Obi Toppin (Foot) is out for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

Toppin totaled 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Toppin is averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Obi Toppin

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