Obi Toppin Out March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Foot Injury
Obi Toppin (Foot) is out for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Toppin totaled 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Toppin is averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.