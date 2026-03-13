Obi Toppin Out March 13 Against Knicks Due To Foot Injury
Obi Toppin (Foot) is out for the upcoming game against the Knicks on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 11.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10, Toppin tallied 17 points, five rebounds and one assist. Toppin is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.