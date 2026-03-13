Obi Toppin Out March 13 Against Knicks Due To Foot Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10, Toppin tallied 17 points, five rebounds and one assist. Toppin is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

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