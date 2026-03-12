Obi Toppin Out March 12 Against Suns Due To Foot Injury
Obi Toppin (Foot) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday evening, the Suns are favored by 9 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Toppin had 17 points, five rebounds and one assist in his last game, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10. Toppin is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.
