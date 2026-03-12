FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin Out March 12 Against Suns Due To Foot Injury

Obi Toppin (Foot) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday evening, the Suns are favored by 9 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

Toppin had 17 points, five rebounds and one assist in his last game, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10. Toppin is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Obi Toppin

