Obi Toppin DTD For April 7 Against Timberwolves Due To Foot Injury

Toppin tallied 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in his last game, a 117-108 loss to the Cavaliers on April 5. Toppin is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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