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Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin DTD For April 7 Against Timberwolves Due To Foot Injury

Obi Toppin (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Timberwolves are favored by 12.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Toppin tallied 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in his last game, a 117-108 loss to the Cavaliers on April 5. Toppin is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Obi Toppin

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