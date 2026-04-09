Norman Powell Questionable April 9 Against Raptors Due To Groin Injury

Powell tallied 14 points and three rebounds in his last action, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7. Powell is tops on his team in points per game (21.9), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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