Norman Powell Questionable April 9 Against Raptors Due To Groin Injury
Norman Powell (Groin) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Raptors are favored by 4 with a total of 239.5.
What It Means
Powell tallied 14 points and three rebounds in his last action, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7. Powell is tops on his team in points per game (21.9), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.