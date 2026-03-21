Norman Powell Out March 21 Against Rockets Due To Calf Injury
Norman Powell (Calf) is out for the upcoming game against the Rockets on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday evening, the Rockets are favored by 3 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Powell totaled 20 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in his last appearance, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19. Powell paces his squad in points per contest (22.3), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.