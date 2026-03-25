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Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore Out March 25 Against Warriors (Rest)

Nolan Traore (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Warriors on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Traore posted three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Traore

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