Nolan Traore Out March 25 Against Warriors (Rest)

In his last game on March 23, Traore posted three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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