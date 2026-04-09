Nolan Traore Out April 9 Against Pacers (Rest)

Traore had five points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block in his last appearance, a 96-90 win over the Bucks on April 7. Traore is averaging 8.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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