Nolan Traore DTD For March 18 Against Thunder Due To Eye Injury

In his last game on March 16, Traore posted four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers. Traore is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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