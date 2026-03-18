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Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore DTD For March 18 Against Thunder Due To Eye Injury

Nolan Traore (Eye) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Wednesday, March 18. As of Tuesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 18 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 16, Traore posted four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers. Traore is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Traore

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