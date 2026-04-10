Nolan Traore DTD For April 10 Against Bucks (Rest)
Nolan Traore (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Bucks are favored by 9.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 7, Traore recorded five points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block in a 96-90 win over the Bucks. Traore is averaging 8.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.