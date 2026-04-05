Noah Clowney Questionable April 5 Against Wizards Due To Ankle Injury

Clowney tallied 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in his most recent appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3. Clowney is tops on his team in points per contest (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

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