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Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney Questionable April 5 Against Wizards Due To Ankle Injury

Noah Clowney (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Nets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Clowney tallied 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in his most recent appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3. Clowney is tops on his team in points per contest (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

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