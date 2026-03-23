Noah Clowney DTD For March 23 Against Trail Blazers Due To Wrist Injury

In his last game on March 18, Clowney posted three points and two rebounds in a 121-92 loss to the Thunder. Clowney is averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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