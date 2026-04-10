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Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury

Noah Clowney (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Bucks are favored by 9.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Clowney totaled 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Clowney is tops on his squad in points per game (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

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