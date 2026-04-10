Noah Clowney DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Clowney totaled 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Clowney is tops on his squad in points per game (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

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