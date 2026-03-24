Nique Clifford Out March 24 Against Hornets Due To Foot Injury
Nique Clifford (Foot) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Tuesday, March 24. As of Tuesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 17 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, Clifford tallied seven points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. Clifford is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.