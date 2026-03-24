Nique Clifford Out March 24 Against Hornets Due To Foot Injury

In his last game, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, Clifford tallied seven points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. Clifford is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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