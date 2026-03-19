Nique Clifford DTD For March 19 Against 76ers Due To Hamstring Injury

Last time out on March 17, Clifford put up 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 132-104 loss to the Spurs. Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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