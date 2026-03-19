Nique Clifford DTD For March 19 Against 76ers Due To Hamstring Injury
Nique Clifford (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Thursday, March 19. As of Wednesday evening, the 76ers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 17, Clifford put up 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 132-104 loss to the Spurs. Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.