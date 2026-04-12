Nikola Vučević DTD For April 12 Against Magic Due To Finger Injury

In his last appearance, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10, Vucevic put up 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and one block. Vucevic paces his squad in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 15.1 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

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