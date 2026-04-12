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Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics

Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics • #4 FC

Nikola Vučević DTD For April 12 Against Magic Due To Finger Injury

Nikola Vucevic (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Magic on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Magic are favored by 11.5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10, Vucevic put up 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and one block. Vucevic paces his squad in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 15.1 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Vucevic

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