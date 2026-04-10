Nikola Jokić Questionable April 10 Against Thunder Due To Wrist Injury
Nikola Jokic (Wrist) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8, Jokic tallied 14 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (27.8 per game), boards (12.9) and assists (10.9). Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.