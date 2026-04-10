Nikola Jokić Questionable April 10 Against Thunder Due To Wrist Injury

In his most recent game, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8, Jokic tallied 14 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (27.8 per game), boards (12.9) and assists (10.9). Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

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