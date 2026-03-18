FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers

Nicolas Batum

Los Angeles Clippers • #33 GF

Nicolas Batum Questionable March 18 Against Pelicans (Rest)

Nicolas Batum (Rest) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Pelicans are favored by 1.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16, Batum totaled three rebounds. Batum is averaging 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nicolas Batum

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News