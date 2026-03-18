Nicolas Batum Questionable March 18 Against Pelicans (Rest)

In his last action, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16, Batum totaled three rebounds. Batum is averaging 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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