Nicolas Batum Questionable March 18 Against Pelicans (Rest)
Nicolas Batum (Rest) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Pelicans are favored by 1.5 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16, Batum totaled three rebounds. Batum is averaging 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.