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Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers

Nicolas Batum

Los Angeles Clippers • #33 GF

Nicolas Batum Out March 14 Against Kings (Rest)

Nicolas Batum (Rest) is out for the upcoming game against the Kings on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday evening, the Clippers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Batum put up three points, three rebounds, four assists and one block in a 119-108 win over the Bulls. Batum is averaging 4.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nicolas Batum

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