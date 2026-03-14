Nicolas Batum Out March 14 Against Kings (Rest)

In his last game on March 13, Batum put up three points, three rebounds, four assists and one block in a 119-108 win over the Bulls. Batum is averaging 4.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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