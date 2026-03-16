Nick Richards DTD For March 16 Against Grizzlies Due To Back Injury
Nick Richards (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Monday, March 16. As of Monday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 7 with a total of 243.5.
What It Means
Richards totaled 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in his most recent appearance, a 119-108 loss to the Clippers on March 13. Richards is averaging 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.