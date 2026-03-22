Nic Claxton Out March 22 Against Kings (Rest)

In his last game on March 20, Claxton put up eight points and seven rebounds in a 93-92 loss to the Knicks. Claxton is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 11.8 points. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

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