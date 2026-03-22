Nic Claxton Out March 22 Against Kings (Rest)
Nic Claxton (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday morning, the Kings are favored by 5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 20, Claxton put up eight points and seven rebounds in a 93-92 loss to the Knicks. Claxton is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 11.8 points. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.