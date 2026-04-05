Nic Claxton Out April 5 Against Wizards Due To Hand Injury
Nic Claxton (Hand) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Nets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Claxton totaled 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in his most recent game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3. Claxton is tops on his team in both rebounds (6.9 per game) and assists (3.7), and averages 11.7 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.