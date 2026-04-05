Nic Claxton Out April 5 Against Wizards Due To Hand Injury

Claxton totaled 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in his most recent game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3. Claxton is tops on his team in both rebounds (6.9 per game) and assists (3.7), and averages 11.7 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

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