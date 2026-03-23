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Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton

Brooklyn Nets • #33 PF

Nic Claxton DTD For March 23 Against Trail Blazers (Rest)

Nic Claxton (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Monday, March 23. As of Monday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 14.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

Claxton tallied eight points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20. Claxton is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 11.8 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nicolas Claxton

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