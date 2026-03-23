Nic Claxton DTD For March 23 Against Trail Blazers (Rest)

Claxton tallied eight points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20. Claxton is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 11.8 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

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